Tokyo Reports 884 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 884 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, its second-highest daily count, after 888 on Thursday.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 246, followed by 175 in their 30s and 154 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older totaled 94.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by eight from the previous day to 81, hitting a new high since the government lifted a state of emergency in the Japanese capital in late May.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]