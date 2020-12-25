Abe Apologizes for Making False Diet Statements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Friday for making false statements at the Diet, the country's parliament, over funding for dinner parties involving his supporters.

Speaking to lawmakers, Abe admitted he made false Diet statements about the parties while in office as prime minister.

Abe had repeatedly said his side did not make payments to cover the costs of the parties. But public prosecutors filed a summary indictment against a secretary to him on Thursday for failing to include the payments in political funds reports.

"While it was done behind my back, I'm feeling my moral responsibility acutely," Abe said of the payments.

"I ended up undermining the trust of the people in the Diet. I apologize sincerely and deeply to all Diet members," Abe said. But he ruled out resigning as a lawmaker.

