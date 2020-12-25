People Aged 65 or Older to Get Vaccination Priority in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Friday that elderly people aged 65 or older will be given second priority to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, after medical and other workers who have frequent contact with infected people.

Third priority will be given to people with 14 types of underlying health conditions including chronic respiratory diseases, cardiac diseases, diabetes, obesity and cancer.

The ministry proposed the vaccination policy at a working group meeting of the Health Sciences Council. The plan was largely approved.

The ministry plans to decide whether to give regulatory approval to U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine by February next year.

According to a vaccination schedule the ministry has shown to local governments, first priority for vaccination will be given to medical workers, ambulance crews and public health center officials, totaling about four million people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]