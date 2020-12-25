Japan PM Suga Calls for Quiet New Year's Holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday asked citizens to spend the year-end and New Year's holiday period quietly, as Japan is experiencing record increases in novel coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a news conference, however, he was cautious about declaring another state of emergency over the epidemic.

"Shortening the business hours of eating and drinking establishments is the most effective infection prevention measure," Suga said, asking for cooperation.

He stressed that Japanese people can change their behavior without an emergency declaration.

"We would like you to refrain from holding gatherings as much as possible," he added, apparently with year-end and New Year's parties in mind.

