Japan Sees 1st Swine Fever Outbreak at Pig Farm in 3 Months

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The agriculture ministry has said that classical swine fever infections have been confirmed at a pig farm in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

It was the first classical swine fever outbreak at a pig farm in about three months since the disease was confirmed in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Sept. 26.

The latest cases marked the spread of the disease to the pig farm industry in the Tohoku northeastern region.

According to an announcement by the Yamagata prefectural government Friday, virus tests were conducted after a report that the number of pigs with a fever and dead pigs was rising at the farm, where 1,327 pigs were being raised.

In late September, the prefectural government started vaccinating some 160,000 pigs at 93 farms against the disease.

