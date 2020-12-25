1st Cases of Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed the first domestic cases of the new variant of the novel coronavirus that has been spreading in Britain, the health ministry said Friday.

Five people tested positive for the highly contagious new variant through airport screening when they arrived in Japan from Britain between Dec. 18 and Monday, the ministry said.

Of them, a man in his 60s and another man in his 10s arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. A man and a woman in their 40s and a boy under 10 arrived at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, west Japan, using the same flight.

The man in his 60s has complained of fatigue while the four others are asymptomatic, the ministry said. It did not reveal the nationalities of the five people and their relationships.

The five people are staying at accommodations, health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference. It is unthinkable that they had contact with other people in Japan because their infections were discovered at airports, he said.

