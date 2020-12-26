Sales of 2021 Lucky Bags Start at Some Stores in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese department stores started selling "fukubukuro" New Year's lucky bags for 2021 on Saturday in an effort to disperse customer traffic amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The virus crisis has made department store operators move up their launches of fukubukuro, a set of various merchandise offered at discounts, to year-end, changing one of the typical New Year's scenes in Japan.

The Seibu flagship store in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, run by Sogo & Seibu Co., started selling lucky bags in its food and men's wear sections on the day.

"I got what I wanted without going into a crowd," said a man in his 50s, holding a lucky bag with business shirts in it. He said he comes to the store on New Year's Day in usual years.

Matsuya Co.'s <8237> outlet in the posh Ginza district in Tokyo also started selling lucky bags Saturday.

