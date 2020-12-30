Aid Sought for Second Life for "Dropout" Service Dogs

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Nagakute is utilizing the country's "furusato nozei" hometown donation system to support a second life for dogs who fail to become service animals.

There is currently no public support for such dogs, according to the Japan Service Dog Association. "There are people who need dropout dogs," a Nagakute official said, seeking donations for them.

Service dogs assist people with disabilities, such as wheelchair users, helping them open doors and change clothes. Candidate dogs receive training over some 18 months, according to the association.

Some 30 candidates are trained to become service dogs a year in the country. But 70-80 pct of them drop out as they are judged unsuitable.

During training, they can get financial support from municipalities for feeding and immunization. The aid is terminated, however, if they are found unqualified. Some 200,000 yen to 300,000 yen is necessary per dog a year, according to the association.

