Japan Sports Bodies Unsure about Coronavirus Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sports organizations are unsure whether their athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics should take novel coronavirus vaccines, with vaccinations seen starting in Japan as early as next spring.

"We don't have enough information. We want to know what side effects may occur," said Nobusuke Miyawaki, a senior official of the Japanese Fencing Federation.

"I guess everyone wants to wait and see a little bit," said an official of the All Japan Judo Federation.

As yet, few sports organization officials are clearly eager for member athletes to receive coronavirus vaccinations.

While many jittery athletes kept mum, runner Hitomi Niiya, set to compete in the women's 10,000-meter race in the Olympics, slated for summer, spoke out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]