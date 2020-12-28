INTERVIEW: LDP's Noda Sees Progress toward Dual Surname System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has made progress toward allowing married couples in the country to use different surnames, Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in an interview with Jiji Press.

The government's fifth basic plan on promoting gender equality, adopted Friday, called for further studies on a system for married couples' surnames. The plan disappointed some people who back the introduction of a selective dual surname system, as they thought it showed the government's cautious stance on the matter.

Noda said that the basic plan still showed a positive development.

"I've been rejected on calls to hold discussions on the matter," said Noda, who has been working on the matter for a long time. "Our efforts bore fruit, as those opposing (the introduction of a dual surname system) called for holding discussions," she said.

The atmosphere in the LDP has started changing, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who leads the party, expressing his support for a dual surname system, according to Noda.

