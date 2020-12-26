Japan Coronavirus Cases Hit Daily Record for 4th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,878 new coronavirus infection cases nationwide, including through airport screening, on Saturday, hitting a daily record for the fourth straight day.

In Tokyo, the daily count reached 949, surpassing 900 for the first time.

The nationwide death toll linked to the novel coronavirus rose by 47 to 3,247. Eleven deaths were reported in Osaka Prefecture and 10 in Tokyo.

According to the health ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms increased by 10 from the previous day to 654, also a record high.

Daily infection numbers rewrote their record highs also in Miyagi, Tochigi, Shiga and Kyoto prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]