Online Tours to Replace New-Year Trips to Hawaii

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--With the coronavirus pandemic making it difficult for people to visit Hawaii for their year-end and New Year holidays, the travel sector is offering potential tourists opportunities to experience the resort island online.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority offers online tours, including ones in which local Japanese guides take you to Waikiki Beach for a stroll or introduce you to nature.

The tours have been participated by more than 8,000 people, officials said. The videos can be watched anytime, and most of them are available for free.

"We want people who are eager to visit but can't to take a look at what Hawaii is like now," a public relations official of the state agency said.

Travel companies such as JTB Corp. also have their own online Hawaii tours.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]