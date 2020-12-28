Japan Fully Halts Go To Travel amid Virus Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government suspended its Go To Travel tourism aid program nationwide Monday to curb the movement of people during the year-end and New Year's holiday period amid a coronavirus surge.

The suspension will run until Jan. 11. After the turn of the year, the government will decide whether to resume the travel discount program.

Go To Travel provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of travel costs and coupons worth 15 pct that can be used in travel destinations.

As of Nov. 30, 68.5 million people had stayed at hotels or other accommodations using the program. The total amounts of discounts given away stood at 321.5 billion yen.

The value of Go To Travel coupons issued reached 84.8 billion yen as of Dec. 21.

