Japan Confirms 2,952 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases totaled 2,952 across Japan on Sunday, falling below 3,000 for the first time in five days.

The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 40 to 3,287.

Severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by five from the previous day to 659, hitting a record high, according to the health ministry.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 708 new infection cases.

Severely ill patients under Tokyo’s standards increased by one from the previous day to 82, highest since a coronavirus state of emergency was lifted for the Japanese capital in late May.

