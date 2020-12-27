Tokyo Reports 708 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 708 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards rose by one from the previous day to 82, highest since a coronavirus state of emergency was lifted for the Japanese capital in late May.

Sunday's infection cases included 183 in their 20s, 132 in their 30s, 99 in their 40s and 93 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older numbered 105.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]