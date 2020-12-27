Japan Confirms 8th Coronavirus Variant Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The health ministry Sunday reported the eighth case of infection with a coronavirus variant found in Japan.

The variant, similar to the one spreading in Britain, was found in a Tokyo resident in her 50s who recently returned from the European country.

She is the first case of the variant that passed through airport screening undetected in Japan.

She arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Dec. 13 after staying in Britain. She was judged negative for the novel coronavirus through airport quarantine screening.

But she turned out positive after developing a mild fever and a sore throat and visiting a medical institution Dec. 19. She was admitted to hospital Tuesday.

