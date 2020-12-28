Volcano Erupts on Southwestern Japan Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Mount Otake, a volcano on Suwanosejima, an island in southwestern Japan, erupted on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption on the island, in the village of Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, occurred around 2:48 a.m. (5:48 p.m. Sunday GMT).

According to the agency, ash deposits were found scattered in areas as far as some 1.3 kilometers southeast of the crater, and volcanic smoke rose to a height of around 200 meters from the crater.

On the island, 80 people of 40 households live. There has been no report of injury or damage to property.

The agency raised its volcanic alert level for Mount Otake from Level 2 to Level 3, the third-highest level on the Japanese alert scale of 5. Level 2 urges people not to approach the crater, while Level 3 restricts entry into the volcano.

