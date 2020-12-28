Japan's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Reach 222,108

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 222,108 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GTM), up by 22,136 from a week before.

The seven-day count of new infection cases grew from the preceding week for the 13th straight week.

The nationwide death toll linked to the coronavirus rose by 357 to 3,287.

The daily count of new infection cases in the country hit a record high for four straight days through Saturday, when the total reached 3,878, including 949 in Tokyo.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases, at 56,559, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 28,927, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 19,516. The cumulative number exceed 100 in all of the country's 47 prefectures, except for Tottori, western Japan, where 95 cases have been confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]