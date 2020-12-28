LDP, CDP Agree to Enact Coronavirus Penalties Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday agreed to ensure an early passage of a proposed law revision aimed at introducing penalties on businesses that fail to follow authorities' requests to shorten operating hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government plans to submit the bill to revise the special measures law for tackling the pandemic to parliament during next year's ordinary session expected to begin in January.

The LDP and the CDP agreed that parliament should enact the revision at an early date while not waiting for a passage of the government's fiscal 2021 budget. The agreement was reached at a meeting of the parliamentary affairs chiefs from the two parties.

The government and the LDP aim to pass the coronavirus law revision as early as January, sources familiar with the situation said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the law revision is "designed to make requests for shortening hours (at restaurants) more effective." The government aims to submit the bill to parliament as soon as possible, he said.

