"Demon Slayer" Movie Tops Japan's Box-Office Rankings

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The animated film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" has topped Japan's all-time box-office rankings for movies, industry data showed Monday.

Revenue from the movie based on the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" blockbuster manga series reached 32,478 million yen by Sunday, its distributors Toho Co. <9602> and Aniplex Inc. said.

The Demon Slayer movie overtook "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi," or Spirited Away, an animated film by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki that was released in 2001 and earned 31,680 million yen, according to movie information provider Kogyo Tsushinsha.

The box-office revenue of the Demon Slayer movie reached 4.6 billion yen in the first three days after its release on Oct. 16. It exceeded 10 billion yen in the first 10 days, 20 billion yen in the first 24 days and 30 billion yen in mid-December, becoming the fastest film to hit the milestones.

The movie is a sequel to an animated television series premiered in 2019. They are based on the manga series featuring a boy fighting human-eating demons that killed members of his family. Koyoharu Gotoge created the manga series.

