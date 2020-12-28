481 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of people newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo stood at 481 on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital was the highest on record for Monday, which tends to see fewer cases than other days of the week do. The previous Monday record of 392 was set a week ago.

Of the newly infected people, 132 were in their 20s, forming the largest group by age, followed by 107 in their 30s, 85 in their 40s and 56 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 50.

Under Tokyo's own standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus stood at 81, down one from the previous day.

