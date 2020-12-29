Japan Confirms 2,400 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,400 people were newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Monday, with the daily total standing below 3,000 for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in the country as of Monday rose by two from the previous day to a record 661, while 51 new deaths were reported among infected people, including 13 and eight in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, respectively.

In Tokyo, 481 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, including 132 in their 20s, 107 in their 30s, 85 in their 40s and 56 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, totaled 50.

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus tally hit a record high for Monday, which tends to have fewer cases than other days of the week do. The previous Monday record of 392 was set a week ago.

Under the Japanese capital’s own standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus stood at 81, down by one from the previous day.

