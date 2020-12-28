Suga's New Year Visit to Ise Jingu Canceled amid Virus Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Monday to cancel Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit scheduled for Jan. 4 to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, amid the resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

The government apparently sees it inappropriate for Suga or other ministers of his cabinet to visit the shrine in the city of Ise in a large group at a time when it is calling on the public to spend the year-end and New Year's holiday period quietly amid the virus crisis.

It is customary for Japan's prime minister to visit Ise Jingu at the beginning of the year and hold a press conference there after worshipping at the shrine.

As the shrine visit has been canceled, Suga will hold his New Year's press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on the morning of Jan. 4. Suga's Ise Jingu visit will be rearranged, informed sources said.

