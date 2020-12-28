COVID-19 Kills CDP Lawmaker Hata

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The death of Yuichiro Hata, secretary-general for the House of Councillors members of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was caused by COVID-19, CDP Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama said Monday.

Hata was found to have died of COVID-19 by an autopsy conducted by the Tokyo Medical Examiner's Office. Hata became the first Japanese lawmaker to be killed by the novel coronavirus.

According to Fukuyama, Hata was resting at home in Tokyo on Friday and Saturday, after running a fever of 38.6 degrees Celsius late on Thursday night.

He lost consciousness after telling his secretary, who was taking him by car to a hospital for a polymerase chain reaction test on Sunday afternoon, that he seems to be suffering pneumonia. Hata was ambulanced but confirmed dead before arriving at the University of Tokyo Hospital. The autopsy was conducted because he died outside hospital.

Hata had underlying diseases, including diabetes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]