Citizens Appeal against Nonindictment for Ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--A group of citizens has filed an appeal against public prosecutors’ recent decision not to indict former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a high-profile dinner party scandal, it was learned Monday.

The group has sent the written appeal by mail to a prosecution inquest committee.

The decision by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office came on Thursday, in response to a criminal complaint from the group that Abe may have violated the political funds control law.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors filed a summary indictment against a former state-paid secretary to Abe on charges of violating the law by neglecting to report spending of about 30 million yen on dinner parties held by a support group for Abe on the eve of the government’s annual cherry blossom-viewing event in recent years.

The prosecutors concluded that there was not enough evidence to confirm any involvement by Abe in the alleged law violation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]