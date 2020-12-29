Asbestos Contained in Over 20,000 Bath Mats Sold in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Asbestos is contained in 11 types of diatomaceous earth bath mats imported by Fuji Boeki Co. for sale in Japan, according to the Japanese health ministry.

The number of the bath mats that have already been sold in the country since July this year total 23,658, the ministry said Monday.

The importer based in Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, distributed the products to electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co. <9831>, supermarket chain Izumi Co. <8273> and other companies.

The ministry warned that asbestos could be released if the bath mats are broken. The products are being recalled.

The use of asbestos, a widely-known health hazard, is banned in Japan in principle.

