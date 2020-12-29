Japanese Princess Kako Turns 26, Attending Events Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 26 on Tuesday.

While worrying about the novel coronavirus situation, Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, is continuing her activities online at her residence.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the princess has participated in 35 online events since May, including listening to explanations about the virus from experts with her family.

In September, she delivered a video message to the annual national sign language contest for high school students, which was held online. She usually attends the event in person.

In January, Princess Kako participated in a gathering in Tokyo to honor mothers who raised hearing-impaired children, giving a speech in sign language. It was the first time for her to attend the annual meeting alone. She took part in the 2014 gathering with her mother. Princess Kako practiced new expressions in sign language again and again for the 2020 event.

