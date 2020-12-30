Local Govts in Dilemma over Coming-of-Age Ceremonies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Local governments across Japan have been faced with difficult decisions on what to do about coming-of-age ceremonies, usually held on the second Monday of January, amid the resurgence of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Some municipalities have decided to hold them on a smaller scale or online, to somehow celebrate those entering a new chapter in their lives, while others have taken bitter decisions to cancel them.

No matter what decisions are made, they all hope to celebrate and cheer new adults in the country.

The 2021 ceremonies are usually for new adults who turned 20 or will turn 20 between April 2, 2020, and April 1, 2021.

