Japan Govt Slow to Start Imperial Succession Talks

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s efforts to ensure stable Imperial succession have been slow to get off the ground, with full-fledged discussions possibly being held after the next general election.

The government is looking to set up a panel of experts to discuss the issue in 2021, including whether to allow female emperors or emperors from the maternal bloodline to ascend the throne.

But some officials are concerned about the possible impact of the discussions on the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament. The term of office of the current Lower House members ends next October.

A senior government official called for discussions on the matter to be avoided before the poll. “Having political parties express different opinions during the campaigning is inappropriate,” the official said.

In addition, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga supports the current system of only male descendants in the Imperial Family’s paternal line ascending the throne.

