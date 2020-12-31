Business Jets Drawing Keen Interest in Japan amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Business jets, which carry a small number of passengers, are attracting attention in Japan as a means of transportation that allows users to avoid congestion and reduce risks of infection with the novel coronavirus.

Companies that arrange charter flights are getting a growing number of inquiries. One flight operator plans to increase its fleet size.

A business jet usually has seats for up to somewhere between 10 to 20 passengers. Operated in line with individuals' schedules, such jets shorten travel times. They are also used for sightseeing by wealthy people.

The number of business jets registered in Japan as of the end of 2019 stood at only 61, compared with 20,978 in the United States, 726 in Germany and 497 in China. The number of takeoffs and landings in Japan has been on the increase, however, totaling 17,546 in 2019.

Demand for business jets may increase rapidly amid the coronavirus crisis.

