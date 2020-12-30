Setagaya Family Killer on Run after 20 Years despite Many Clues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Much about the killer of a four-member family in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward still remains a mystery despite many clues, including fingerprints and bloodstains, left at the site of the high-profile homicide case in December 2000.

Although Tokyo police were confident at the time of the incident that they would be able to capture the killer quickly, the brutal murder case has yet to be solved, with Wednesday marking 20 years of the tragedy but the murderer still on the run. The Metropolitan Police Department, which has detected a DNA sample of a man, is pinning high hopes on advancements in forensic science.

Excessive Focus on Fingerprints

