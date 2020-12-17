Japan Daily COVID-19 Tally Rebounds above 3,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Japan reached 3,608 on Tuesday, standing above the 3,000 mark for the first time in three days.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country increased by 14 from the previous day to a new record high of 675.

The total number of fatalities among infected people climbed by 59, with 10 new deaths reported in the western prefecture of Hyogo, eight in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa and six each in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and the eastern prefecture of Saitama.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infections stood at 856, marking a Tuesday record high and the fourth-highest figure for any day on record.

Elsewhere in the country, the daily COVID-19 tally hit a record high respectively in Saitama, the eastern prefecture of Tochigi, the central prefecture of Gifu and the western prefectures of Tottori and Yamaguchi.

