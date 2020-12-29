Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--A swine fever outbreak was confirmed at a pig farm in the central Japan city of Iga, Mie Prefecture, on Tuesday, with about 6,600 pigs there due to be slaughtered.

This is the first swine fever case in Mie since the previous case occurred in the city of Inabe in July 2019.

On Monday, the prefectural government received a report from the Iga farm that 20 pigs were found dead.

Through genetic tests on samples from the dead pigs, the prefecture’s livestock hygiene center found that the pigs were positive for classical swine fever.

Swine fever infections were later confirmed through testing by the national government.

