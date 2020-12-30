Japanese Tennis Star Osaka Named 2020 Best Female Athlete

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The International Sports Press Association has selected Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka as the best female athlete of 2020.

Osaka claimed her third Grand Slam singles title by winning the U.S. Open championship for the second time in September.

During the U.S. Open, Osaka arrived for matches wearing black face masks that had the names of seven black victims of police or racist violence in the United States, in protest against racial discrimination.

The selection was made by votes by 422 journalists from 116 countries and regions, the association said Tuesday.

The association also picked Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who helped German professional football club Bayern Munich win the European championship, as the best male athlete.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]