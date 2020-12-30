Japan Logs 3,841 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 3,841 people were newly found positive for the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease in Japan on Wednesday.

The daily total exceeded 3,000 for the second straight day and hit the second highest figure after the record high of 3,877, logged on Saturday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country stood at 668, the second highest on record after the previous day's 675.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,456, with 59 new deaths reported, including 11 and eight in the western prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka, respectively, and five in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases came to 944, the second highest figure after the record high of 949, set on Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]