Japan Logs 3,852 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 3,852 people were newly found positive for the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease in Japan on Wednesday.

The daily total stood above 3,000 for two days in succession and hit the second-highest level after the record high of 3,877, logged on Saturday. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country stood at 668 as of Wednesday, the second highest on record after the previous day’s 675.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,456, with 59 new deaths reported in 25 prefectures, including 11 in Hyogo, western Japan, eight in neighboring Osaka and five in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases came to 944, the second highest on record after 949, set on Saturday. Elsewhere in the country, the daily count of new cases hit a record high in the central prefecture of Aichi, at 294, and in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, at 189.

The newly infected people in Tokyo included 249 in their 20s, 178 in their 30s, 150 in their 40s and 136 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 105 of the total.

