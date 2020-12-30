Tokyo Gov. Says New Year Period "Crossroads" for Slowing Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Wednesday that the year-end and New Year period is a "crossroads" for slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections, calling on the Japanese capital's residents again to avoid going out for nonessential reasons and holding New Year parties.

"It would be no surprise if an explosion of infections happens any time," Koike told a press conference.

"Unless we can curb infections now, we will have no choice but to ask (the national government) to declare a state of emergency," she said.

Prior to the press conference, the Tokyo metropolitan government held a meeting to check the epidemic situation and the state of medical services.

At the meeting, an epidemic expert pointed to a continued surge in the daily number of new infections, warning that the capital's medical system could be on the brink of collapse if the current pace of infections continues, with hospital beds for COVID-19 patients running short.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]