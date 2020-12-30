Man Killed in Helicopter Crash in Shizuoka
Newsfrom JapanSociety
Shizuoka, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--A helicopter crashed into a mountain forest in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka on Wednesday, killing one man, believed to be the pilot.
Local police received an emergency call from a local resident around 3:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. GMT).
The police found the man in cardiopulmonary arrest at the scene of the crash, about 3.7 kilometers west of the Shimada-Kanaya exit of the Shin-Tomei Expressway. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.
The man was in the helicopter alone, according to police sources.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]