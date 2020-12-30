Putin Seeks to Cooperate with Suga in New Year’s Message

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his intention to conduct constructive dialogue and work with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in order to better deal with bilateral issues and enhance stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin showed the stance in his New Year’s message to the Japanese leader, the Russian presidential office said Wednesday.

The president stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum of Russia-Japan relations and the significance of a road map for revitalizing bilateral trade investment.

In a similar message to next U.S. President Joe Biden, Putin said that the novel coronavirus pandemic and other challenges facing the world highlighted the need for international cooperation.

A Russia-U.S. relationship that is equal and considerate of each other’s national interests will contribute to strengthening regional and global stability, Putin said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]