Pandemic to Give Momentum to Digital Transformation in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The coronavirus pandemic is expected to give momentum to digital transformation both in the public and private sectors in Japan this year.

The government is set to establish a new agency in September to lead the effort. "Digital transformation can revitalize" the pandemic-hit economy, said a senior lawmaker at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The pandemic exposed Japan's heavy reliance on work using "hanko" seals, papers and facsimile equipment.

Of total working hours in the country, 56 pct is dedicated to repetitive routine work, McKinsey & Co. claims.

Some 70 pct of such routine work is highly likely to be open to automation using artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, according to the U.S. consulting firm.

