New Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 4,000

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,517 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its first daily tally over 4,000.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 13 to a record high of 681. There were 34 new deaths from the virus.

Tokyo confirmed a record 1,337 new cases, eclipsing the previous high of 949 marked on Saturday.

The new cases in the capital included 385 in their 20s, 248 in their 30s and 195 in their 40s. There were 172 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The capital saw its number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rise by four to 89, the highest level since the Japanese government's state of emergency over the virus was lifted in May.

