My Number Card Use at Hospitals to Start in March

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--People in Japan will be allowed to use their My Number social security and taxation identification cards as an alternative to health insurance cards, starting in March 2021.

Holders of My Number cards will be able to receive health insurance-covered services even if they do not have a valid health insurance card, including when they have yet to get a new card for reasons such as changing job and marriage.

The move is designed to enhance the My Number card's convenience and improve the accuracy of identity confirmations at hospitals.

Patients will hold the My Number card over the card reader and confirm their identity using a face recognition system or by entering their own four-digit passcode. Hospitals across the country will be able to confirm patients' eligibility for insurance coverage.

The government believes that the possibility of insurance status information theft is low even if a person loses the My Number card, as it only holds the minimum information about the holder.

