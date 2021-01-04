Timing of Election Biggest Political Issue in Japan in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The biggest political issue in Japan this year is the timing of the next general election, with the tenure for the House of Representatives lawmakers set to end in October.

The main option Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga seems to be examining is to dissolve the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in autumn after the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are held, according to the prevailing view in the ruling bloc.

But Suga may have to reconsider the timing as his power base is being eroded amid the unrelenting spread of the novel coronavirus. He is also suffering from a slump in public approval ratings for his cabinet.

In talks with a former cabinet minister late last month, Suga again expressed his cautious view about an early Lower House dissolution.

"I want to do my work thoroughly and produce outcomes," Suga told the former minister close to him. The government claims to be "a cabinet that works for the people."

