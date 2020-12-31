Suga Calls for Ensuring Access to Medical Care

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed officials on Thursday to ensure access to medical care after the number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo topped 1,000 for the first time.

"The number of cases is clearly on an upward trend. I take the situation seriously," Suga told reporters after a meeting with ministers.

The prime minister ruled out declaring a state of emergency anytime soon. "It's important first to secure medical care and work hard to prevent a spread of infections," he said.

He added, "I want people in Tokyo and elsewhere not to go out for nonessential purposes."

Suga made the comments after meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, health minister Norihisa Tamura and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government's coronavirus response.

