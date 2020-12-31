Year of Ox-Born People Total 10.66 Million in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan born in the Year of the Ox, which starts on Friday, is estimated at 10.66 million, the internal affairs ministry said Thursday.

They account for 8.5 pct of the country’s population totaling 125.56 million estimated as of Friday, the ministry said.

Of people born in the Year of the Ox, one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, 5.17 million are men and 5.49 million are women.

Of the Ox-Year people, 2.11 million were born in 1949 in the “first baby boom” generation and will turn 72 in 2021, making up the largest group.

The second-largest group is the 2.03 million people who were born in 1973 in the “second baby boom” generation and will turn 48. The third-largest group is the 1.49 million people who were born in 1961 and will turn 60.

