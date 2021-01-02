Moves for Culture-Focused Tourism Starting in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Sakai, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--While Japan's tourism industry has been severely damaged by the novel coronavirus crisis, some areas in the country are launching moves to lure tourists using cultural assets under a related law enacted last year.

The Tennozu area in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward and the city of Sakai in the western prefecture of Osaka, in particular, are beefing up preparations to turn the tables on the industry's tough situation in a world after the pandemic.

Last month, a museum named WHAT opened in Tennozu, near Tokyo Bay, showcasing contemporary art pieces held by art collectors. The new facility is operated by Warehouse Terrada, which offers a service of preserving artworks, on top of warehouse operations. The museum allows visitors to enjoy private collections of works created by a wide range of artists, including well-known figures and fledglings.

The company is aiming to revitalize the Tennozu area by turning it into a modern art base with WHAT at its center. "We hope to propose a lifestyle in which people not only look at works of art, but also buy them and exhibit them in their houses," Warehouse Terrada President Kohei Terada said.

In partnership with other companies in the district, Warehouse Terrada has produced large paintings on external walls of buildings, opened an art-themed cafe and built a promenade, as part of its efforts to create a community in which people can walk around while appreciating art. Warehouse Terrada is also planning to beef up its moves to attract foreign visitors once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

