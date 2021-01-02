Newsfrom Japan

Japan Shrines Seeing Much Less New Year Visitors

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Shinto shrines across Japan are seeing the number of people making New Year's visits fall substantially compared with usual years, as many of them refrained from accepting visitors through overnight hours and took other coronavirus countermeasures.

Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, which had some 3.18 million visitors over the first three days of last year, did not accept overnight visits through New Year's Day this year and placed markings on the ground for social distancing.

