Tokyo Gov. to Seek COVID-19 Emergency Declaration by State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has decided to request the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency over the new coronavirus, informed sources said Saturday.

To make the request, Koike will meet with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response, later on Saturday, according to the sources.

Motohiro Ono, governor of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, will join the meeting.

The move comes after Tokyo logged a record daily high of 1,337 new coronavirus cases on Thursday even though it had asked Tokyo residents to refrain from going out, requested restaurants to shorten their business hours and made other efforts to prevent the viral spread. The surge of infection cases has put the Japanese capital's medical system under strain.

The Tokyo metropolitan government had been considering seeking an emergency declaration by the state so that authorities will be allowed to take stronger measures, such as issuing business suspension requests, based on a special law aimed at dealing with the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]