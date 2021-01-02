Tokyo-Area Governors Seek Emergency Declaration by State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and the governors of three neighboring prefectures on Saturday requested the Japanese government to swiftly declare a state of emergency over the new coronavirus based on a special law aimed at dealing with the pandemic.

The governors of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa made the request during a meeting in Tokyo with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government’s coronavirus response.

The move came as the COVID-19 outbreak in the Tokyo metropolitan area is showing no sign of abating.

“We shared the view that we’re in a severe situation where even a state of emergency declaration is a possibility,” Nishimura told reporters after the meeting with the four governors, suggesting that the government will consider the option of making such a declaration.

At the same time, Nishimura indicated a plan to hear the opinions of experts on the matter. The minister also said the government will speed up the work to revise the special measures law for tackling the pandemic in order to enhance the effectiveness of infection prevention measures.

