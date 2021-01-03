Japan Daily COVID-19 Tally Tops 3,000 for 5th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan reached 3,059 on Saturday, standing above the 3,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

The figure was down from a record high of 4,520 logged on Thursday, apparently because some local governments suspended the announcements of infection numbers during New Year holidays. The nationwide infection count stood at 3,247 on Friday.

The total number of fatalities among infected people climbed by 49 on Friday and by 31 on Saturday, with the cumulative sum coming to 3,585.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country increased by 35 from the previous day to a new record high of 716 on Friday, according to the health ministry. The total fell to 711 on Saturday.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infection cases stood at 814 on Saturday, the second-highest Saturday total, after coming to 783 on Friday and marking the highest figure for any day on record at 1,337 on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]